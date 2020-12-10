The UTRGV Vaqueros men’s basketball squad faced its first health-related challenge of the 2020-21 college basketball season earlier this week when nonconference foe Incarnate Word University from San Antonio canceled an upcoming game between the two teams due to at least one positive COVID-19 test with UIW’s tier-one personnel, which includes coaches, players and team staff.

The Vaqueros, however, didn’t take long to rebound by finding a replacement opponent in only a handful of days.

The UTRGV Athletic Department announced early Thursday afternoon that the men’s basketball team will host Texas A&M-International at 6 p.m. Monday at UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg.

According to the university, fans will not be permitted at this game “Out of an abundance of caution due to the COVID-19 pandemic.” It will be UTRGV’s sixth game of the season and its third in the team’s home gym, all of which have featured no fans.

Fans can still watch the game live, though, for free online at WACDigitalNetwork.com.

This game between the Vaqueros and Dustdevils replaces the contest originally scheduled for Monday at Incarnate Word.

UTRGV is 8-0 all-time against Texas A&M International, including a 79-52 victory last season at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.

