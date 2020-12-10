U.S. Reps. Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, and Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, along with several lawmakers, are asking President-elect Joe Biden to rescind the national emergency declaration made by President Donald Trump last year, according to a news release.

Cuellar and Gonzalez, supported by more than 30 other lawmakers, sent a letter to Biden urging him to direct the Department of Justice to dismiss current condemnation lawsuits, terminate all current border wall construction contracts, and rescind waiver authorities related to wall construction.

In February 2019, President Trump declared a national emergency on the U.S.-Mexico border in order to divert billions in Department of Defense funds for use in border wall construction along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Many lawsuits followed, some of which are still pending in various courts, after several entities sued to stop the use of DoD funds for wall construction in states bordering Mexico, including in Texas.

Since that declaration, border wall construction has continued in and around the border in Texas; in areas like El Paso, Laredo, and in the Rio Grande Valley to name a few.

“We must remedy the challenges border communities have faced over the last four years due to the Trump administration’s insistence on constructing a wasteful border wall,” Cuellar said in a release.

The congressman instead requests “effective border security policies,” that includes modernizing land ports of entry, improving our security infrastructure; hiring additional U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and support staff; and additional U.S. Border Patrol equipment and technology; to name a few.

“As the Vice Chair of the Homeland Security Subcommittee on Appropriations, I am committed to working with the Biden administration to fund programs that effectively secure the U.S.-Mexico border.” Cuellar said in the release.

Along with Gonzalez and Cuellar, 33 other lawmakers, some from states that border Mexico, also signed the letter to Biden.