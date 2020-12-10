The city of Pharr and the Greater Pharr Chamber of Commerce announced its first Holiday Market for this weekend.

The event, which will feature local vendors, is an effort by the city to help local small businesses and entrepreneurs who have taken hits during the pandemic.

“We decided as a city and as a chamber that we really need to support the community — and really the creative community,” said President and CEO of the Greater Pharr Chamber of Commerce Lisa Salinas. “We went ahead and put out an RSVP for vendors to come out if they’re interested in selling. There’s no charge to have a spot. There’s no charge to show up.”

Salinas said that the city and the chamber hope to create some excitement in the city for the small business community while providing an opportunity for the public to do some holiday spending in a safe environment.

She said that the market will have vendors selling masks, candles, soap, homemade granola, pastries, and other homemade items.

“It’s a little bit of everything, but a lot of it’s just really homemade things that they’ve taken times to make on their own,” Salinas said. “All of them are small businesses — little mom and pops that have been shut down for the last six months.”

The Holiday Market is just one of the many efforts by the city and chamber to bring business back to the community.

The event coincides with the city’s initiative, Pharr Is Open, which was launched five weeks ago.

“Our main focus is to let consumers know that Pharr is open for business,” Salinas said. “We’re practicing, and we do promote social distancing and CDC guidelines, but we are open for business. What does that mean? You can walk into most Pharr businesses and they will service you.”

Pharr has made strides to alleviate some of the burden from local entrepreneurs whether by working on small business grants through the Pharr Economic Development Corporation or through community programs that teach about social media.

“This is part of a whole program,” Salinas said. “Other programs will come out where we can support the local business community. It really is a call to action. Pharr is open.”

The Holiday Market is scheduled for Sunday from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Hub Downtown Food Truck Park, located at 118 S. Cage Blvd., near Pharr City Hall. All attendees will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.