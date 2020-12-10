Mission woman accused of laundering more than $300K

The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested a 40-year-old Mission woman Tuesday and charged her with laundering more than $300,000.

The arrest of Diana P. Guevarra, who has already bailed out on a $5,000 bond, occurred during an ongoing investigation.

Special agents report in an affidavit that they observed her receiving a large cardboard box from another woman, which was placed into a vehicle driven by Guevarra.

“A traffic stop was later conducted by (Texas Highway Patrol) on the vehicle being driven by Guevarra. Consent to search on the vehicle driven by Guevarra was obtained which revealed 12 individually wrapped bundles wrapped in rubber bands containing an unknown amount of US currency,” the affidavit states.

When interviewed after her arrest, she requested an attorney, authorities say.

She was initially charged with money laundering, $30,000 to $150,000, but that charge was scratched out on the affidavit and replaced with money laundering, more than $300,000.

DPS says in the affidavit that the investigation continues.