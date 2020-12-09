Sharyland Pioneer senior quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger put together his best performance of the regular season Friday night as the Diamondbacks’ gunslinger led his team to a 59-40 win over Mercedes in the District 16-5A Division II championship game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Marburger, a UTSA commit, threw for 368 yards, ran for 170 yards and scored eight total touchdowns against the Tigers with the district title on the line, earning him The Monitor’s Player of the Week for Nov. 30-Dec. 6.

The win secured an unbeaten regular season for the Diamondbacks as they improved to 5-0 overall and nabbed a second straight District 16-5A championship with Marburger at the helm.

Through five games this season, Marburger has thrown for 1,913 yards and 19 touchdowns, ran for another 610 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns, all while completing 67.3% of his 165 pass attempts.

Marburger also passed two Rio Grande Valley football greats in the record books against Mercedes as he started the day with 82 all-time touchdown passes, tied with Koy Detmer and one behind Lupe Rodriguez, both former Mission High quarterbacks. After throwing four more scores against the Tigers, Marburger now sits at 86, one back of the all-time touchdown passing record held by former Mission Veterans quarterback Landry Gilpin at 87.

Next for the Pioneer Diamondbacks is a Class 5A Division II bi-district playoff game against Medina Valley (4-5, 2-3). The Diamondbacks and Panthers are set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday at Richard Thompson Stadium in Mission.

bramos@themonitor.com