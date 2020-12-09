Former Palmview council member wins runoff

A new member of the Palmview city council was elected Tuesday in the city’s runoff elections.

Arlando “Lando” Nacianceno, who previously served two years on the Palmview council, won Tuesday’s runoff election to fill city council Place 4.

Nacianceno received 638 votes, or about 56% of the votes, to Velia “Vel” Gonzalez’s 502 votes.

“We ran a good race,” Gonzalez said after the unofficial final results were announced. She congratulated Nacianceno on his victory.

Nacianceno said he was excited and ready to return to the council where his first priority was to get updated on the status of the city.”We’ll take it from there,” he said.

In winning the election, Nacianceno will replace Councilmember Anthony Uresti who resigned from his position to run for the La Joya school board. Uresti was able to remain on the council until his replacement was elected.

Nacianceno, the custodial director for the La Joya Independent School District, ran against Gonzalez, an elementary school counselor, and against Aurora “Bodie” Garza, a retired teacher, during the special election in November to finish out Uresti’s unexpired term.

However, none of the candidates received a majority of the votes, forcing the runoff election that was held Tuesday.

In November’s election, Gonzalez and Nacienceno were the top two vote-getters with 1,516, or 41.53% of the votes, and 1,213 votes, or 33.23%, respectively.

Garza came in third with 921 votes, or 25.23%. “I’m glad I’m back, I’m happy to be back,” Nacianceno said. “Unfortunately, it’s a two-year term again — that’s been my luck — but hopefully we’ll see what happens in two years.”