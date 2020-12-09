8 more virus deaths, 330 cases in Hidalgo Co.

Eight additional deaths linked to COVID-19 were confirmed in Hidalgo County on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 2,110.

Those who died include seven people in their 70s, and one man in his 30s, according to a news release.

County officials also reported 330 new cases of the disease, raising the total to 46,449.

There currently are 219 people with the virus being treated in local hospitals, of which 79 are in an intensive care unit.

Also on Wednesday, 293 people were confirmed to have recovered from COVID-19, leaving 2,517 active cases in the county, according to the release. So far, 41,822 people in the county have recovered from the disease.