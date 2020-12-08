Flash Briefing-SportsSportsHigh SchoolLocal NewsMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: Edinburg with a win over Mission 66-37 Delcia Lopez - December 8, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Edinburg High’s Larissa Martinez (21) battles for a rebound against Mission’s Mayella Cantu (12) during the first quarter of a girls high school basketball game at Mission High Neuhaus gymnasium on Tuesday ,Dec.8,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Edinburg High’s A’nnika Saenz (10 and teammate Janai Coleman (33) fight for a rebound against Mission’s Sabrina Alaniz (14) during the first quarter of a girls high school basketball game at Mission High Neuhaus gymnasium on Tuesday ,Dec.8,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Mission’s Ana Roque (13) attempts to keep the ball away from Edinburg High Madison Martinez (24) during the first half of a girls high school basketball game at Mission High Neuhaus gymnasium on Tuesday ,Dec.8,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Mission’s Ana Roque (13) and teammate Hayley Garza (34) fight for a loose ball against Edinburg High Daysha Tijerina Martinez (23) during the first half of a girls high school basketball game at Mission High Neuhaus gymnasium on Tuesday ,Dec.8,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Edinburg High’s Larissa Martinez (21) attempts to take the ball away from Mission’s Maranda Garcia(4) during the first quarter of a girls high school basketball game at Mission High Neuhaus gymnasium on Tuesday ,Dec.8,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Edinburg High’s Larissa Martinez (21) and teammate Madison Martinez (24) apply defensive pressure on Mission’s Bailey Hernandez (10) during the first quarter of a girls high school basketball game at Mission High Neuhaus gymnasium on Tuesday ,Dec.8,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Edinburg High’s Julissah Santa Maria (15) and teammate Lucero Jimenez (12) take the ball away from Mission’s Bailey Hernandez (10) during the first quarter of a girls high school basketball game at Mission High Neuhaus gymnasium on Tuesday ,Dec.8,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Mission’s Hayley Garza (34) lunges for a loose ball against Edinburg High Daysha Tijerina (13) during the first half of a girls high school game at Mission High Neuhaus gymnasium on Tuesday ,Dec.8,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Mission’s Maranda Garcia (4) is defended by Edinburg High’s Julissah Santa Maria (15) during the first half of a girls high school game at Mission High Neuhaus gymnasium on Tuesday ,Dec.8,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com Edinburg High’s Madison Martinez on a drive to the basket against Mission’s Sabrina Alaniz (14) during the first half of a girls high school basketball game at Mission High Neuhaus gymnasium on Tuesday ,Dec.8,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Howell, Martinez win Mercedes runoff Woman accused in bleach attack tried to escape twice 6A Football Notebook: Vela, Weslaco headline four Valley-vs-Valley bi-district matchups Law enforcement responding to child who fell down water well Test flight of SpaceX’s Starship aborted at last second