Mercedes police arrest man who shot at officers

The Mercedes Police Department arrested a man Tuesday morning who they say shot at officers.

A statement attributed to Chief Dagoberto “Dago” Chavez on Facebook says Mercedes police responded to a residence at 3 a.m. because of a 911 hangup.

“While the officers were attempting to make contact at the residence, a male subject began shooting towards the responding officers from inside the home. Officers then took cover and waited for backup to arrive,” Chavez says in the statement. “Surrounding agencies responded to the call as well. At approximately 5AM the male subject exited the residence with weapon in hand.”

Chavez said the man, who was not identified in the statement, was arrested without further incident.

“We are #grateful to report that no officers were injured in this event. We also would like to thank all law enforcement agencies who were able to assist,” Chavez said.