Law enforcement responding to child who fell down water well

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a 4-year-old boy who fell down a well.

At about 4:40 p.m., the Starr County Sheriff’s office, La Rosita Fire Department, the Roma Fire Department and Starr County Memorial Hospital Emergency Services responded to the scene on a ranch property off of Farm-to-Market Road 649, according to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

The statement added that the Mission Fire Department’s rescue division was also on the scene.

“Child is communicating with first responders at this time,” the statement said.