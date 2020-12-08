Hidalgo County records 7 more COVID-19 deaths, 346 new cases

Hidalgo County reported seven new deaths related to COVID-19 along with 346 more positive cases Tuesday morning.

The new data brings the total number of pandemic deaths in the county to 2,102 and the total number of cases to 46,119.

Individuals in the county hospitalized with the virus were reported at 207, 75 of them in intensive care units.

There were 335 people released from isolation as of Tuesday.

In total, 267,088 tests have been administered in the county with 220,448 testing negative.

Currently, there are 2,488 active cases in the county.