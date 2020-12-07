The Weslaco High Panthers and Rio Grande City Rattlers, who are off to the hottest starts of any girls high school basketball team across the Rio Grande Valley, became the first teams in Hidalgo and Starr counties, respectively, to earn spots in the statewide Texas Girls Coaches Association rankings.

The Panthers debuted in the TGCA’s Class 6A Top 25 at No. 21 overall in the state after a dominant 7-1 start to the season.

Weslaco High has notched several marquee wins against a collection of the best girls basketball teams across the Valley, including victories over Edinburg High, Edinburg Vela, McAllen Memorial, McAllen Rowe and Valley View.

The Panthers dropped their first contest of the season on the road to Laredo Alexander 57-52 on Saturday. Alexander is ranked 19th in this week’s TGCA Class 6A Top 25.

Weslaco tied Harlingen High, which started the season ranked 21st in the TGCA Class 6A Top 25, as the highest-ranked Valley team in the statewide poll at the 6A level at any point during the 2020-21 season.

The Rattlers, meanwhile, have been dialed in since the season began and are focused on capturing the program’s first district championship in years in their first season in District 30-5A.

Rio Grande City made its debut in the TGCA Class 5A Top 25 at No. 19 overall, the highest any RGV girls basketball team has been ranked in the statewide poll this season.

RGC has rolled to a 5-0 start with signature wins over Edinburg North, La Joya High, PSJA North and Valley View and will look to remain the last unbeaten Valley team left standing moving forward.

The Weslaco Panthers return to action against the Mission Veterans Patriots at 6 p.m. Friday in Weslaco, while the Rio Grande City Rattlers will clash with the Zapata Hawks in their return to the court at the same time Friday in Rio Grande City.

