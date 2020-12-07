Pharr police charge man with theft, forgery over vehicle sale

The Pharr Police Department arrested a 25-year-old Mexican citizen on Saturday who’s accused of providing a man with a forged auto title for a vehicle that was repossessed a week later.

Roberto Robles is charged with theft and forgery for the alleged scam.

The investigation began on Nov. 18 when a man went to Pharr police to report that he bought a black 2010 Nissan Rogue from Robles for $2,500 on Nov. 8.

A week after the purchase, a representative for Tejadas Auto Credit repossessed the vehicle and the man learned that Robles had given him a forged title and that the Nissan had a lien on it, according to the probable cause affidavit.

On Nov. 27, a Pharr police investigator met with a representative for Tejadas Auto Credit who showed the officer an Aug. 10 sales contract for the vehicle between the dealership and a man only identified in the affidavit as Sosa.

This individual defaulted on payments and sold the vehicle without permission and told Tejadas Auto Credit the vehicle had been stolen, according to the affidavit.

The investigator said he tracked Sosa down last Friday and met with him.

“Sosa admitted that he sold the vehicle to a male subject for $700.00 dollars and that it was then sold to (the complainant). Investigator Vasquez conducted an operation in which Sosa lured Roberto Robles to Pharr with the expectation to sell him another vehicle. Roberto Robles showed up and was detained,” the affidavit states.

Sosa identified Robles as the man he sold the black Nissan to, and the complainant identified Robles as the person who gave him the false title for the vehicle and the person who stole his $2,500, police say.

Robles, who is in the country illegally, remains in jail on a total of $5,000 in bonds.