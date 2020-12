The Elsa Police Department has charged a 46-year-old resident with sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

Police say in a Facebook post that they received a report of an aggravated sexual assault on Nov. 30 which involved a 13-year-old child.

“Upon further investigation the suspect was identified as 46-year-old Omar Garza of Elsa,” police say.

Authorities obtained a warrant and arrested Garza on Dec. 4.

He remains jailed on a $200,000 bond, records show.