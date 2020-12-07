COVID-19 deaths climb by 5 in Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County reported five more deaths related to COVID-19 on Monday and 386 new cases of the virus.

Men and women ranging in age between their 60s and 70s from McAllen, Weslaco, Donna and Edinburg are the five who died from the virus, adding to the county’s death toll which is now at 2,095.

With the 386 new cases of COVID-19, that total has risen to 45,773.

There are currently 222 people in Hidalgo County hospitals, and 86 of those people are in intensive care units.

Additionally, the county reported that 281 people were released from isolation Monday, raising that total to 41,194. There are 2,484 net active cases in the county.

The county has administered 264,530 tests with 218,076 being negative.

Willacy County received confirmation of 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The new cases there were from a span of four days including 11 cases on Dec. 2, two cases on Dec. 3, nine cases on Dec. 4, and three cases on Dec. 5.

The new cases raise the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 1,379.