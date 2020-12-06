All Images Copyrighted
Young dancers prepare to participate in “The Waltz of the Snowflakes,” during the Rio Grande Valley Ballet’s “The Nutcracker,” for the 48th consecutive year at the McAllen Performing Arts Center, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in McAllen, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Victoria Barrera, as Dew Drop, practices backstage before the start of the Rio Grande Valley Ballet’s “The Nutcracker,” for the 48th consecutive year at the McAllen Performing Arts Center, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
A performer stretches before the start of the Rio Grande Valley Ballet’s “The Nutcracker,” for the 48th consecutive year at the McAllen Performing Arts Center, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in McAllen, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Sofia Rios, as a Sugar Plum Fairy, gets ready to perform in the Rio Grande Valley Ballet’s “The Nutcracker,” for the 48th consecutive year at the McAllen Performing Arts Center, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in McAllen, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
The Chinese Tea scene during the Rio Grande Valley Ballet’s “The Nutcracker,” for the 48th consecutive year at the McAllen Performing Arts Center on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in McAllen, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Little mice performers get ready backstage before the start of the Rio Grande Valley Ballet 48th Annual “The Nutcracker” at the McAllen Performing Arts Center on Sunday ,Dec.6,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Christina Pansing performs during the Rio Grande Valley Ballet 48th Annual “The Nutcracker” at the McAllen Performing Arts Center on Sunday ,Dec.6,2020 . Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Lead Angels during the Rio Grande Valley Ballet 48th Annual “The Nutcracker” at the McAllen Performing Arts Center on Sunday ,Dec.6,2020 . Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com

