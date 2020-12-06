Flash Briefing-NewsLocalLocal NewsMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: 48th Anniversary Rio Grande Valley Ballet Nutcracker Delcia Lopez - December 6, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt All Images CopyrightedYoung dancers prepare to participate in “The Waltz of the Snowflakes,” during the Rio Grande Valley Ballet’s “The Nutcracker,” for the 48th consecutive year at the McAllen Performing Arts Center, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in McAllen, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com All Images Copyrighted Victoria Barrera, as Dew Drop, practices backstage before the start of the Rio Grande Valley Ballet’s “The Nutcracker,” for the 48th consecutive year at the McAllen Performing Arts Center, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com All Images CopyrightedA performer stretches before the start of the Rio Grande Valley Ballet’s “The Nutcracker,” for the 48th consecutive year at the McAllen Performing Arts Center, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in McAllen, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com All Images CopyrightedSofia Rios, as a Sugar Plum Fairy, gets ready to perform in the Rio Grande Valley Ballet’s “The Nutcracker,” for the 48th consecutive year at the McAllen Performing Arts Center, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in McAllen, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com All Images CopyrightedThe Chinese Tea scene during the Rio Grande Valley Ballet’s “The Nutcracker,” for the 48th consecutive year at the McAllen Performing Arts Center on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in McAllen, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com All Images Copyrighted Little mice performers get ready backstage before the start of the Rio Grande Valley Ballet 48th Annual “The Nutcracker” at the McAllen Performing Arts Center on Sunday ,Dec.6,2020. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com All Images Copyrighted Christina Pansing performs during the Rio Grande Valley Ballet 48th Annual “The Nutcracker” at the McAllen Performing Arts Center on Sunday ,Dec.6,2020 . Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com All Images CopyrightedLead Angels during the Rio Grande Valley Ballet 48th Annual “The Nutcracker” at the McAllen Performing Arts Center on Sunday ,Dec.6,2020 . Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Corps commanders tour Harlingen facility in show of support Pct. 1 commish to participate in state leadership conference Overcoming abuse and addiction, McAllen mother fights to raise family BEARING WITNESS: Family: Former La Feria official lived, died on his terms Florida man pleads guilty to using mail for smuggling weapons