MISSION — PSJA Southwest made program history Saturday afternoon as the Javelinas topped Sharyland High 21-7 in a play-in game to clinch the program’s first playoff berth since it opened in 2010.

“It’s awesome. I’m happy for our kids, and especially for our seniors. They deserve it,” PSJA Southwest head coach Mike Evans said. “Sharyland is a heck of a team, one of the most well-coached teams we’ve played all year. Our kids came out and fought. Our defense kept us in it. Offense, we got a big play early and we just found our rhythm in the second half and made big play after big play.”

Sharyland (3-2, 2-2) entered the play-in game scoring 37.5 points per game. But the Southwest (3-3, 2-2) defense played like a brick wall and held the Rattlers to a season-low seven points.

PSJA Southwest defensive back Luis Banda came up with multiple stops to shut down Sharyland ball carriers. When the Rattlers were threatening to score in the Southwest red zone during the waning minutes, Banda came up with a game-sealing interception to give his Javelinas the win.

“I was playing my heart out for my team, making history. After that (interception), I knew it was over. I was ready to go to San Antonio,” Banda said.

“He’s our team captain, he’s our bell-cow. He does a lot for us and it’s fitting that he made the play to get us in the playoffs,” Evans said.

Cesar Bocanegra started the scoring for the Javelinas as he broke free on an option for a winding 64-yard touchdown.

Eric Malpica then ran for a 6-yard touchdown to put the Javelinas up 14-0 late during the third quarter.

Sharyland quarterback Benji Valdivia closed the gap as he scored a 10-yard rushing touchdown, but PSJA Southwest closed the door with an Edgar Villarreal touchdown run, which made it 21-7.

Next up for PSJA Southwest is its first bi-district playoff game in program history, slated against Alamo Heights. The time, date and place has yet to be determined.

