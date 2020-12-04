Walmart employees will get special cash bonuses on Christmas Eve in recognition to the dedication to their jobs and the retailer’s customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The retailer announced that an estimated $388 million in special cash bonuses will be given to its full and part-time associates.

“As we come to a close on this historic year, I’m filled with gratitude for how our associates have led through one of the most trying periods for our company and country. Our associates have stepped up to serve our customers, communities and each other when it was truly needed most, and we’re pleased to recognize their efforts with a quarterly bonus for strong store performance and a fourth special cash bonus,” said John Furner, president and CEO – Walmart U.S., in a press release.

Walmart states it will be the fourth special cash bonus it has given to its associates since the start of the pandemic.

The bonus amounts will be similar to those provided to employees in the past. Full-time employees will receive a $300 bonus while part-time employees will receive a $150 bonus.

Walmart and Sam’s Club associates working in company’s stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers will receive the bonuses. Drivers, coaches and assistant managers will also receive a special bonus.

There are 4,748 Walmart stores in the United States and 599 Sam’s Clubs also in the U.S. There are an additional 6,163 Walmart stores worldwide.