The Rio Grande City CISD Board of Trustees voted to terminate its attorney and place the district’s superintendent on leave pending a document review at their meeting Thursday evening.

Vilma Garza, the district’s superintendent, was hired in May 2019.

The board voted to make Adolfo Pena acting superintendent after placing Garza on leave Thursday.

The board voted to replace Rene P. Montalvo, the attorney, with Baltazar Salazar and hired Flor Flores to legally represent the district in all grievance matters.

Montalvo served in the post for a little over a year — he took over after Salazar was terminated in October 2019.

The decision to return Salazar to his former post was met with applause.

“Thank you very much, here to serve, sir,” he said after being welcomed back.