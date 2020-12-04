Sharyland Pioneer quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger (12) is pushed by Tristan Castillo (15) and other teammates across the goal line during a touchdown run against Mercedes in a District 16-5A Division II Championship game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Sharyland Pioneer defender Trevor Huddleston (91) stops the run of Mercedes quarterback Michael Cisneros (4) in a District 16-5A Division II Championship game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Sharyland Pioneer quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger (12) passes the ball against Mercedes in a District 16-5A Division I Championship game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Sharyland Pioneer wide receiver Joseph Graham Jr. (2) is congratulated by teammate JJ Snyman (8) after a touchdown reception against Mercedes in a District 16-5A Division II Championship game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Sharyland Pioneer wide receiver Tristan Castillo (15) carries the ball against Mercedes in a District 16-5A Division II Championship game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Sharyland Pioneer quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger (12) passes the ball during a play against Mercedes in a District 16-5A Division II Championship game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Sharyland Pioneer quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger (12) hands of the ball to running back Taylor Esparza (22) during a play against Mercedes in a District 16-5A Division II Championship game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Sharyland Pioneer quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger (12) carries the ball against Mercedes in a District 16-5A Division II Championship game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Sharyland Pioneer wide receiver Tristan Castillo (15) attempts to catch a pass in the endzone against Mercedes in a District 16-5A Division II Championship game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Sharyland Pioneer running back Tristan Castillo (15) carries the ball against Mercedes in a District 16-5A Division II Championship game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Sharyland Pioneer wide receiver JJ Snyman (8) dives forward while carrying the ball against Mercedes line backer Brandon Gomez (55) in a District 16-5A Division II Championship game at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Sharyland Pioneer running back Tristan Castillo (15) attempts a handoff from quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger (12) in a District 16-5A Division II Championship game against Mercedes at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)

