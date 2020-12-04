Flash Briefing-SportsSportsHigh SchoolLocal NewsMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: Edinburg Vela beats Mission for the 31-6A crown 24-7 Delcia Lopez - December 4, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt All Images Copyrighted Edinburg Vela’s Anthony Sotelo (7) is tripped up by Mission’s defender Jude Jaime (23) during the second half of a 31-6A District Championship game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, Dec.4,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com All Images Copyrighted Edinburg Vela’s Jaime Perez (5) attempts to make a catch against Mission’s defender Julio Reyes (33) during the second half of a 31-6A District Championship game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, Dec.4,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com All Images CopyrightedEdinburg Vela’s Austin Carrillo(3) gets past Mission’s defender Angel Saldana (8) during the 1st half of a 31-6A District Championship game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, Dec.4,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com All Images CopyrightedMission’s Jeremy Duran (3) is pressured in the pocket by Edinburg Vela’s defender Raul Guajardo (94) during the second half of a 31-6A District Championship game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, Dec.4,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com All Images CopyrightedEdinburg Vela’s Anthony Sotelo (7) attempts a pass while Mission’s defenderLuis Balderas( 29) applies pressure during the first half of a 31-6A District Championship game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, Dec.4,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com All Images Copyrighted Edinburg Vela’s Ted Galvan (27) steps away from Mission defenders during the second half of a 31-6A District Championship game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, Dec.4,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com All Images CopyrightedEdinburg Vela’s Ted Galvan (27) sneaks past Mission’s defender Cristian Hernandez (90) during the second half of a 31-6A District Championship game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, Dec.4,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com All Images CopyrightedEdinburg Vela’s Anthony Sotelo (7) scampers past Mission’s defender Jude Jaime (23) during the first half of a 31-6A District Championship game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, Dec.4,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com All Images CopyrightedEdinburg Vela’s Jaime Perez (5) misses a catch in the end zone defended by Mission’s Julio Reyes (33) during the second half of a 31-6A District Championship game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, Dec.4,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com All Images CopyrightedMission High and Edinburg Vela take a knee to honor Fred Gracia, the official who was attacked on the field during last night’s game between Edinburg High and PSJA High at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday,Dec.04,2020 in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo Gallery: Sharyland Pioneer defeats Mercedes 59-40 in championship game McAllen to participate in annual fitness challenge Hidalgo County reports eight deaths, 508 new positive cases RGC school board places super on leave; fires attorney Edcouch man faces federal prison for laser pointer incident with helicopter