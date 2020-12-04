All Images Copyrighted
Edinburg Vela’s Anthony Sotelo (7) is tripped up by Mission’s defender Jude Jaime (23) during the second half of a 31-6A District Championship game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, Dec.4,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Edinburg Vela’s Jaime Perez (5) attempts to make a catch against Mission’s defender Julio Reyes (33) during the second half of a 31-6A District Championship game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, Dec.4,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Edinburg Vela’s Austin Carrillo(3) gets past Mission’s defender Angel Saldana (8) during the 1st half of a 31-6A District Championship game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, Dec.4,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Mission’s Jeremy Duran (3) is pressured in the pocket by Edinburg Vela’s defender Raul Guajardo (94) during the second half of a 31-6A District Championship game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, Dec.4,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Edinburg Vela’s Anthony Sotelo (7) attempts a pass while Mission’s defender
Luis Balderas( 29) applies pressure during the first half of a 31-6A District Championship game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, Dec.4,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Edinburg Vela’s Ted Galvan (27) steps away from Mission defenders during the second half of a 31-6A District Championship game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, Dec.4,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Edinburg Vela’s Ted Galvan (27) sneaks past Mission’s defender Cristian Hernandez (90) during the second half of a 31-6A District Championship game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, Dec.4,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Edinburg Vela’s Anthony Sotelo (7) scampers past Mission’s defender Jude Jaime (23) during the first half of a 31-6A District Championship game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, Dec.4,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Edinburg Vela’s Jaime Perez (5) misses a catch in the end zone defended by Mission’s Julio Reyes (33) during the second half of a 31-6A District Championship game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday, Dec.4,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Mission High and Edinburg Vela take a knee to honor Fred Gracia, the official who was attacked on the field during last night’s game between Edinburg High and PSJA High at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Friday,Dec.04,2020 in Edinburg, Texas. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com

