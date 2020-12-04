SportsHigh SchoolMultimediaPhotosUncategorized Photo Gallery: Edinburg High defeats PSJA High 35-21 to advance Joel Martinez - December 4, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Edinburg High running back Shandon Woodard (32) dives forward with the ball during a carry against PSJA High in a 31-6A zone play-in game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Edinburg High quarterback Rolando Abrego (6) passes the ball to Shandon Woodard (32) before Woodard runs it into the endzone against PSJA High in a 31-6A zone play-in game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Edinburg High Emmanuel Duron (88) moves in on the PSJA High quarterback Jaime Lopez (7) knocking him to the ground after passing the ball in a 31-6A zone play-in game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Edinburg. The play resulted in a call of ruffing the passer which lead to a call of unsportsmanlike conduct after he protested. Moments after the play ended Duron rushed the referee, knocking him to the ground, which lead him to by escorted out of the stadium by Edinburg police. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Edinburg High running back Noel Serna (10) drives through the PSJA High defense in a 31-6A zone play-in game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Edinburg High quarterback Rolando Abrego (6) carries the ball against multiple PSJA High defenders into the endzone in a 31-6A zone play-in game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Edinburg High quarterback Rolando Abrego (6) hugs teammate Shandon Woodard (32) after Abrego ran in for the touchdown against PSJA High in a 31-6A zone play-in game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Edinburg High wide receiver Christian Ramirez (8) attempts to escape the tackle of Oziel Castillo (20) as he carries the ball against PSJA High in a 31-6A zone play-in game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Edinburg High defender Albert Armendariz (24) attempts to stop ball carrier PSJA High’s Christian Gamboa (11) in a 31-6A zone play-in game at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Bittersweet: Bobcats beat Bears for 6A playoff berth, lose star defender Hometown Heroes: Mission Eagles playing for more than ever in 31-6A title game Photo Gallery: UTRGV women defeat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 58-51 Photo Gallery: UTRGV tops Texas A&M CC 62-59 RGV Girls Basketball Roundup: Edinburg High, Mission roll in district openers