Hidalgo County reports eight deaths, 508 new positive cases

Hidalgo County reported eight deaths related to COVID-19 along with 508 new positive cases, the county’s health and human services department announced in a news release Friday.

The youngest among the 10 deaths were individuals in their 30s, to individuals in their 70s. As of Friday, the county’s death toll rose to 2,090.

Officials also reported 235 individuals are in county hospitals, with 84 patients in intensive care units.

Additionally, the county reported 388 individuals were released from isolation on Friday, raising the total number of those reported to have recovered to 40,913.

As of Friday, a total of 262,467 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Hidalgo County, with 216,432 test results returning negative.

There’s a total of 45,387 known positive cases in Hidalgo County, with 2,384 cases reported as active.

In Cameron County, officials reported 109 COVID-19 positive cases and three deaths related to the virus on Friday, raising the county’s death toll to 1,132.

Officials also reported 107 individuals have recovered from the virus on Friday, raising the total number of those reported to have recovered to 23,644.

As of Friday, the total number of known positive cases in Cameron County is 26,575.

Additionally, County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. announced Friday afternoon that 16 county employees have contracted the virus.

“The daily reported COVID-19 case count in our County is steadily increasing and we are yet to receive the potential impact of cases due to congregations of the Thanksgiving holiday,” Treviño wrote in the release. “Our hospitals urge residents to do everything you possibly can to remain safe and free from COVID-19. The urge to remain resilient continues countywide.”

Citing privacy laws, Cameron County did not disclose specific employee information other than the departments of where the employees that tested positive worked.

“All County employees must not let your guard down and continue to utilize the health and sanitation protocols when out in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19 both at work and at home,” Treviño said. “Should you be positive with COVID-19, please remain home and self-isolate. Please protect yourselves and each other.”

According to the release, residents are asked to continue conducting business online through Cameron County’s website at www.cameroncounty.us.