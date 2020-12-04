Elsa police seeks public’s help in shooting case

The Elsa Police Department is asking for the public’s help to idenity a suspect who shot at a man who was sitting in his vehicle.

The shooting happened on Nov. 27 and about 7:04 p.m.

“Officers responded to the 300 block of E. Ciro Caseres in reference to a report of shots fired. Officers made contact with a victim who stated that as he was sitting in his vehicle in the 300 block of E. Ciro Caseres when a gray in color passenger vehicle, described as a 2015 or newer model Nissan Altima occupied by two male subjects, pulled up next to him. The victim advised that a passenger in the vehicle displayed a black in color revolver and began firing the weapon at him,” police said in a Facebook post.

Authorities there say the man wasn’t injured, but his vehicle was hit three times and a bullet also hit a nearby residence.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Elsa Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (956) 262-4721.