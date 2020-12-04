EDINBURG — Edinburg CISD released a written statement Friday morning saying that the district has decided to remove the Edinburg High Bobcats from postseason play in response to an ugly on-field incident that saw the team’s star defensive player instigate a physical confrontation with a referee.

“The district has decided to remove the Edinburg High School football team from the playoffs after an unexpected incident involving a student that occurred during a football game on December 3, 2020. We extend a sincere apology to the referee and his family. On behalf of the Edinburg CISD Board of Trustees and administration, we apologize to the athletes, staff, and our school community,” the Edinburg district said in a written statement.

“We will take the appropriate disciplinary action once we understand the facts and circumstances underlining this incident. The district takes these matters very seriously; however, we cannot comment further on a pending investigation.”

The district’s announcement comes on the heels of an emergency, last-minute school board meeting which was called for early Friday morning.

Edinburg High (3-2, 2-1) defeated PSJA High (1-4, 0-2) in a win-or-go-home District 31-6A zone play-in game 35-21, but the victory was marred after senior defensive end Emmanuel Duron physically attacked an official on the field.

Duron had been ejected from the contest following two flags one play: one for roughing the passer after the whistle blew the play dead and a second for exchanging words with the official, 59-year-old Fred Gracia, who has been a referee with the Texas Association of Sports Officials for 27 years.

Duron was escorted out of Edinburg’s Richard R. Flores Stadium by Edinburg CISD police officers after his physical altercation and ejection. He was not handcuffed and did not return to the premises Thursday night.

Gracia, meanwhile, was able to walk off the field under his power to cheers from the crowd on either side of the stadium. He was medically evaluated for a shoulder injury and concussion-like symptoms in an ambulance outside of the stadium.

Gracia did not return to the game and the officials carried on short-handed for the rest of the night.

UPDATE (NOON)

The Texas Association of Sports Officials (TASO) and the University Interscholastic League (UIL), which oversee officiating and public high school sports across Texas, respectively, announced in a written statement that the organizations plan to launch an investigation into Thursday night’s on-field incident in Edinburg.

“On the evening of Dec. 3, 2020, another vicious and deliberate assault was inflected on a TASO Football Official by a player who had just been ejected from the contest. Unfortunately, this type of blind-sided assault on an official while working on the field is not new to Texas Football,” TASO said in a written statement Friday morning.

“Though this latest incident is only hours old, TASO has begun our investigation and started collaboration with the UIL to bring this matter to a suitable disposition.”

“The UIL strongly condemns the unsportsmanlike behavior displayed in the Edinburg vs. PSJA high school football game on December 3, 2020. Physical contact with a sports official is never appropriate,” the UIL said in a written response to an inquiry from The Monitor. “Our thoughts and well wishes are with the official involved. We applaud the Edinburg CISD administration for addressing this situation swiftly and taking appropriate action in removing themselves from the playoffs and for dealing with the student involved in the incident.

“The conduct witnessed in the Edinburg, PSJA game in no way represents the values taught through interscholastic activities including high school football,” said Dr. Charles Breithaupt, executive director of the UIL, in a written statement. “Respect, responsibility, fairness and concern for others are vital components of educational competition. Strong and appropriate measures are being taken by the school district and we hope that healing can come from this teachable moment.”

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

