EDINBURG — The Edinburg High School football player who ran onto the field during a game to hit a referee Thursday night is now facing an assault charge.

Emmanuel Duron, 18, was charged with class A assault around 11 a.m. Friday morning during an arraignment at the Edinburg Municipal Court.

A cash surety bond of $10,000 has been set for the football player.

The incident in question occurred during a football game between Edinburg High and PSJA High at Richard R. Flores Stadium in Edinburg, where the referee, Fred Gracia, ejected Duron from the game on a play that drew flags for roughing the passer after the play was dead, and for exchanging words with the official.

After walking off the field with an Edinburg High coach, Duron then ran back onto the field and charged at the 59-year-old referee, blindsiding the official with a hit of such force that it sent Gracia to the turf where he laid for several minutes before gaining the strength to stand and walk away.

Gracia, a 27-year veteran referee with the Texas Association of Sports Officials, was evaluated in an on-site ambulance for concussion symptoms and a shoulder injury.

Duron is currently being held in county jail until he makes bond.