Girls basketball teams across the Rio Grande Valley jumped back into a full slate of action to start the first week of December with a mix of district and non-district games.

District 31-6A became the RGV’s first Class 5A or 6A district to start district play this week, joining District 31-3A which kicked off its district slate last week.

Two 31-6A teams stood out more than the rest on the first day of district action, as both the Edinburg High Bobcats and Mission High Eagles rolled to big wins to continue fast starts to the season.

Edinburg High traveled to La Joya Juarez-Lincoln for its first 31-6A contest and again flexed one of the Valley’s most potent offenses in a dominant 69-point victory, the team’s largest of the season.

The Bobcats, who played a challenging non-district schedule that featured close losses to some of South Texas’ top 6A teams like Harlingen High, Laredo United South and Weslaco High, are starting to find their footing and should be a frontrunner to contend for a 31-6A district title, which would be the team’s fifth straight district championship.

Mission, meanwhile, earned its second straight impressive victory after the Eagles dismantled the Brownsville Hanna Golden Eagles last week. This time, Mission went on the road to La Joya High and earned a signature win to start district play and move to 4-2 this season.

Led by senior post Hayley Garza, the Eagles have quickly asserted themselves as one of the Rio Grande Valley’s deepest and most physical teams down low with the team rarely being challenged in the battle on the board.

Elsewhere in 6A across the RGV, the Harlingen Cardinals and Weslaco Panthers each earned marquee non-district wins over Sharyland Pioneer and Valley View, two of the top teams in District 31-5A, but the Los Fresnos Falcons unquestionably had the best week of any 32-6A squad.

Los Fresnos went on the road and escaped with a two-point win at regional power McAllen Memorial before returning home Tuesday to take down a red-hot McAllen Rowe. The Falcons handed the Warriors just their second loss in nine games.

San Isidro and San Perlita, meanwhile, continued with impressive weeks at the Class 1A level, with San Perlita earning a Tuesday win over Class 6A San Benito and San Isidro taking an unbeaten Harvest Christian squad to the wire Monday night.

In 31-3A, though, the Lyford Bulldogs and IDEA Donna Titans have asserted themselves as early frontrunners in the Valley’s 10-team 3A district. Lyford and IDEA Donna have each shown more offensive firepower and depth than their district foes so far.

Valley Girls HS Basketball Scores

Nov. 30-Dec. 1, 2020

Monday’s Games

Non-District

Harvest Christian 58, San Isidro 56

Tuesday’s Games

Non-District

Brownsville Lopez vs Progreso, not reported

Brownsville St. Joseph 64, Brownsville Porter 11

Brownsville Veterans 42, Harlingen South 26

Donna High 52, La Joya Palmview 25

Edcouch-Elsa vs Brownsville Hanna, not reported

La Feria 64, PSJA Memorial 33

Los Fresnos 47, McAllen Rowe 38

PSJA High 65, Sharyland High 22

San Benito vs San Perlita, not reported

Weslaco East 35, Roma 34

Weslaco High 53, Valley View 42

District 31-6A

Edinburg High 84, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 15

Edinburg North 37, Edinburg Economedes 34

Mission High 58, La Joya High 36

District 31-3A

IDEA Donna 57, Monte Alto 37

IDEA Weslaco Pike 45, Pharr Vanguard 29

Lyford 70, IDEA Edinburg Quest 5

VALLEY HS GIRLS

BASKETBALL BOX SCORES

Tuesday’s Games

District 31-6A

LA JOYA HIGH 36, MISSION HIGH 58

La Joya High 8 10 10 8 — 36

Mission High 13 15 17 13 — 58

MISSION HIGH (58): Hayley Garza 15, Mayella Cantu 13, Sabrina Alaniz 7, Daniela Munoz 7, Maranda Garcia 6, Bailey Hernandez 4, Jiselle Mendoza 3, Jaclyn Ornelas 3.

LA JOYA HIGH (36): Kassandra Chavez 13, Shendel Lozano 13, Karmen Cantu 5, Alexis Mungia 3.

RECORDS: Mission High 4-2, 1-0; La Joya High 1-6, 0-1.

Non-District

DONNA HIGH 52, LA JOYA PALMVIEW 25

Donna High 7 19 15 11 — 52

LJ Palmview 3 7 2 13 — 25

DONNA HIGH (52): Ivette Valladares 15, Emily Jones 10, Yzella Perez 10, Mia Pedroza 7, Alyssa Perez 5, Calista Nino 2, Amariyah Matthews 2, Nicholle Moreno 1.

LA JOYA PALMVIEW (25): Jocelyn Martinez 12, Lucy Hernandez 7, Hailey Cantu 2, Aryanna Garcia 2, Kiana Sanchez 2.

RECORDS: Donna High 1-0; La Joya Palmview 2-3.

HARLINGEN HIGH 61, SHARYLAND PIONEER 33

Harlingen 22 15 5 19 — 61

Shary Pioneer 14 2 13 7 — 33

HARLINGEN HIGH (61): Avery Hinojosa 14, Emery Scroggins 11, Callie Cervantes 8, Sydney Portillo 6, Alexus Coto 5, Laylah Badiru 3, Athena Linnartz 3, Naomi Blanco 3, Alyssa Salas 3, Rosa Zapata 3, Kat Vega 2.

SHARYLAND PIONEER (33): Jordan Bravo 12, Audry Hornaday 9, Carly Hornaday 8, Danielle Rangel 3, Soleil Ashley 1.

RECORDS: Harlingen High 6-2; Sharyland Pioneer 3-2.

