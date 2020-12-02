Flash Briefing-SportsLocal NewsMultimediaPhotosSportsUTRGV Vaqueros Photo Gallery: UTRGV women defeat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 58-51 Delcia Lopez - December 2, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt UTRGV’S Tiffany McGarity (21) is fouled on a rebound against Texas A&M Corpus Christi Paige Allen (11) during the first half of an NCAA women’s basketball game at Bert Ogden Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 2,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com UTRGV’S Jordan Lewis (23) on a drive to the basket against Texas A&M Corpus Christi Torrionna Nesbitt (3) during the first half of an NCAA women’s basketball game at Bert Ogden Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 2,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com UTRGV’S Jena’ Williams (11) drives in the paint against Texas A&M Corpus Christi Giana Wright (1) during the first half of an NCAA women’s basketball game at Bert Ogden Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 2,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com UTRGV’S Iva Belosevic (3) takes the ball to the hoop against Texas A&M Corpus Christi Hayle Campell (10) and Giana Wright (1) during the first half of an NCAA women’s basketball game at Bert Ogden Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 2,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com UTRGV’S Tiffany McGarity (21) and Iva Belosevic (3) defend against Texas A&M Corpus Christi Paige Allen (11) during the first half of an NCAA women’s basketball game at Bert Ogden Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 2,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com’s RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo Gallery: UTRGV tops Texas A&M CC 62-59 Levi, Rhea lead UTRGV past Islanders at Bert Ogden Arena State recommends 20 years for attempted murder in Donna RGC woman sentenced after foiled import of liquid meth Details emerge about evidence that led to Roma murder suspects