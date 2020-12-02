Flash Briefing-SportsLocal NewsMultimediaPhotosSportsUTRGV Vaqueros Photo Gallery: UTRGV tops Texas A&M CC 62-59 Delcia Lopez - December 2, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt UTRGV’S Javon Levi (14) collides with Texas A&M Corpus Christi Rasheed Browne (11) on a steal during the first half of an NCAA men’s basketball game at Bert Ogden Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 2,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com UTRGV’S Javon Levi (14) pokes the ball against Texas A&M Corpus Christi Jalen White (3) during the first half of an NCAA men’s basketball game at Bert Ogden Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 2,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com UTRGV’S Uche Dibiamaka (15) splits Texas A&M Corpus Christi defenders Rasheed Browne (11) and Cyrie Coates Jr.,(0) during the first half of an NCAA men’s basketball game at Bert Ogden Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 2,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com UTRGV’S Javon Levi (14) and teammate Chris Freeman (0) battle for a rebound against Texas A&M Corpus Christi Jalen White (3) and Myles Smith (2) during the first half of an NCAA men’s basketball game at Bert Ogden Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 2,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com UTRGV’S Anthony Bratton (23) reaches for a loose ball against Texas A&M Corpus Christi Cyrie Coates Jr.,(0) during the first half of an NCAA men’s basketball game at Bert Ogden Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 2,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com UTRGV’S Jordan Lewis (23) and Jeff Otchere (4) bang the boards for a rebound against Texas A&M Corpus Christi Nolan Bertain (32) during the first half of an NCAA men’s basketball game at Bert Ogden Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 2,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com UTRGV’S Chris Freeman (0) gets hit in the face by Texas A&M Corpus Christi Perry Francois (10) as teammate Simeon Fryer (22) defends on the play during the first half of an NCAA women’s basketball game at Bert Ogden Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 2,2020 in Edinburg. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Levi, Rhea lead UTRGV past Islanders at Bert Ogden Arena State recommends 20 years for attempted murder in Donna RGC woman sentenced after foiled import of liquid meth Details emerge about evidence that led to Roma murder suspects 2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Cameron County