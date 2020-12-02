Flash Briefing-SportsSportsHigh SchoolLocal NewsMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: McHi falls to Dripping Springs 3-0 regional semifinal Delcia Lopez - December 2, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt All Photos Copyrighted McHi’s Haidee Moore (7) and Celina Saenz (11) attempt to make a play against Dripping Springs during their 5A Regional Semifinals game at Corpus Christi Ray High school gymnasium on Tuesday, Dec.1, 2020 . Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com All Photos Copyrighted McHi’s Haidee Moore (7) and Celina Saenz(11) go up to block a shot by Dripping Springs Natalie Arnold (15) during the first game of a UIL Class 5A regional semifinal at Corpus Christi Ray High School gymnasium on Tuesday, Dec.1, 2020 . Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com All Photos Copyrighted McHi’s Olivia Tite (3) Haidee Moore (7) and Madi Helmcamp (7) anticipate a hit by teammate Celina Saenz (11) against Dripping Springs during their UIL Class 5A regional semifinal game at Corpus Christi Ray High School gymnasium on Tuesday, Dec.1, 2020 . Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com All Photos Copyrighted McHi’s Miranda Quintanilla (14) attempts a score against Dripping Springs Lauren Pyka (4) during their UIL Class 5A regional semifinal game at Corpus Christi Ray High School gymnasium on Tuesday, Dec.1, 2020 . Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com All Photos Copyrighted McHi’s Madi Helmcamp (4) lunges to reach a ball against Dripping Springs during a UIL Class 5A regional semifinal game at Corpus Christi Ray High School gymnasium on Tuesday, Dec.1, 2020 . Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com All Photos Copyrighted McHi’s Miranda Quintanilla (14) and Olivia Tite (3) blocks a shot attempt by Dripping Springs Annabelle Crowder (19) during their UIL Class 5A regional semifinal game at Corpus Christi Ray High School gymnasium on Tuesday, Dec.1, 2020 . Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com All Photos Copyrighted McHi’s Celina Saenz(11) with a hit against Dripping Springs Ava Williamson (18) during a UIL Class 5A regional semifinal game at Corpus Christi Ray High School gymnasium on Tuesday, Dec.1, 2020 . Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com All Photos Copyrighted McHi’s Haidee Moore (7) tops a hit against Dripping Springs during a UIL Class 5A regional semifinal game at Corpus Christi Ray High School gymnasium on Tuesday, Dec.1, 2020 . Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com All Photos Copyrighted McHi’s Olivia Tite (3) Aleah Saenz (11) Haidee Moore (7) and Audrey Zamora (12) listen to coach Dodge after their loss to Dripping Springs during a UIL Class 5A regional semifinal game at Corpus Christi Ray High school gymnasium on Tuesday, Dec.1, 2020 . Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR McAllen kicks off holiday season with tree lighting, illuminated drive Nonprofit gives Valley schools high marks amid pandemic Mercedes city manager to step down Edcouch-Elsa RB Galan named The Monitor’s Player of the Week Photo Gallery: Christmas Tree for sale by local owner