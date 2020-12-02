EDINBURG — The UTRGV women’s basketball team found some fourth-quarter magic Wednesday as the Vaqueros rallied past rival Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 58-51 as part of the South Texas Showdown at Bert Ogden Arena.

UTRGV head coach Lane Lord and staff turned to a press on the defensive end, which gave the Vaqueros extra opportunities. And when presented with an opportunity, sophomore guard Tiffany McGarity made the most of hers.

“Really, what changed for us was the press. I thought when we changed tempo, we finally got back in the game and that’s where we made our big run,” Lord said. “We just didn’t have it, but that press got them fired up and we were in desperate mode at that time. We got deflections, we got steals, we got layups, but how about Tiffany McGarity stepping up and becoming a big-time player today when we needed her?”

The sophomore guard, who played high school ball at Converse Judson, answered with a career-high 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting to lead the Vaqueros.

With UTRGV in comeback mode, the ball often found McGarity’s hands and she responded with a number of positive plays, including 6-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc. The Vaqueros went on to outscore the Islanders 24-9 over the final 10 minutes.

“I owe it all to my teammates. They kept looking for me and I just kept knocking down shots,” McGarity said. “At first, my confidence wasn’t the best, but you just got to keep shooting and I really appreciate my teammates for telling me to shoot, keeping my confidence up and staying behind me.”

UTRGV junior Jordan Lewis added 13 points with eight coming from the free-throw line, while senior guard Amara Graham delivered a complete performance with seven points, eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block.

The Vaqueros are now 2-1 overall and have won two straight over in-state, nonconference competition with wins over UTSA and TAMUCC.

UTRGV will be back in action at noon Saturday as the Vaqueros travel for a nonconference game at Texas Southern.

