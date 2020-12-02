Cases climb by 607 in Hidalgo County as 9 more die

Hidalgo County reported nine COVID-19 related deaths and 607 new cases Wednesday.

The deaths include a man in his 50s and another older than 70 from Edinburg, a man older than 70 from McAllen, a man in his 50s and a woman older than 70 from Mercedes, a woman in her 50s and another older than 70 from Mission, a man in his 40s from San Juan, and a man older than 70 from Weslaco.

With the additional deaths, the county’s death toll rose to 2,072.

There have been a total of 44,153 COVID-19 cases in the county. As of Wednesday morning, there were 223 people in county hospitals with the virus, of which 82 are in intensive care units.

Additionally, there were 483 people released from isolation, raising that total to 40,030. There are 2,051 net active cases in the county.

Hidalgo County has administered 256,025 COVID-19 tests, and 211,233 had negative results.

Cameron County confirmed 52 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths.

Two women in their 90s from Brownsville died due to the virus, raising the death toll in Cameron County to 1,127.

More than half of the new cases came out of Brownsville, which had 28 new cases, raising that total to 26,342. The county also reported that 85 people recovered from the virus, raising that total to 23,470.