2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Cameron County

Two more Cameron County residents have died from COVID-19 related causes, the county health department reported Wednesday afternoon.

This raises the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 1,127, Cameron County Public Health said in a statement.

Also Wednesday, the county reported an additional 52 COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of cases in Cameron County to 26,342.

The new cases include one child age 9 and under, and 13 people ages 10 to 19. Three residents ages 70 to 79 were also reported.

As part of the COVID-19 action response plan, Cameron County Public Health is conducting epidemiological investigations, contact tracing as needed and continues to monitor the situation.