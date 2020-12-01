Local NewsMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: Christmas Tree for sale by local owner Joel Martinez - December 1, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Alyssa Isais frocks a Christmas tree as trees are prepared and sold at a tent on north McColl on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Christmas trees are displayed before being sold at a tent on north McColl on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Holiday worker Servando Salinas pulls out branches after a tree is unwrapped as Christmas tree are prepared and sold at a tent on north McColl on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Christmas tree are watered in their stands as they are prepared and sold at a tent on north McColl on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Holiday workers pick out tree to processes as Christmas tree are prepared and sold at a tent on north McColl on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Holiday workers carry a tree to be processed as Christmas tree are prepared and sold at a tent on north McColl on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) A red frocked Christmas tree is displayed as trees are prepared and sold at a tent on north McColl on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Holiday worker Servando Salinas moves a large Christmas tree to displayed as trees are prepared and sold at a tent on north McColl on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Hidalgo man accused of planning vehicle theft from his place of employment 13 virus deaths, 526 new cases recorded in Hidalgo County Sullivan City man accused of running man over during disturbance, charged with manslaughter RGC settles excessive force case, fails to release information Judge: Detained immigrants must see a judge within 10 days