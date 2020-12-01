Edcouch-Elsa senior Justin Galan has emerged as one of the Rio Grande Valley’s top running backs this season with his hard-nosed style in the Yellow Jackets’ run-heavy offensive attack.

That was on display during Edcouch-Elsa’s 48-0 win over PSJA Memorial last week as Galan exploded for 155 yards and three touchdowns on just 12 carries, an average of 12.9 per touch. For his dominant rushing performance against PSJA Memorial, Galan is The Monitor’s Player of the Week for Nov. 22-25.

The Edcouch-Elsa running back currently leads District 16-5A Division II in rushing with 695 yards on 70 carries, to go along with a league-high 12 rushing touchdowns. He has also scored multiple touchdowns in every game this season, with back-to-back three touchdown performances in victories against PSJA Memorial and PSJA Southwest.

Two or more defenders are usually required to bring down the Yellow Jackets’ bruising back as arm tackle attempts fall to the wayside. Running behind Edcouch-Elsa’s powerful offensive line allows plenty of room to run free as proven by Galan’s 9.9 yards per carry.

Galan and the Yellow Jackets (4-1, 2-1) are headed for a play-in game against Mission Veterans (1-4, 1-2), with the winner advancing to the UIL Class 5A playoffs. The Yellow Jackets will host the Patriots at 7 p.m. Saturday at Benny Layton Sr. Memorial Stadium in Elsa.

