13 virus deaths, 526 new cases recorded in Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County reported 13 additional deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday along with 526 cases of the virus, a marked uptick from Monday when the county reported no new deaths and only 176 new cases.

Tuesday’s data raises the total number of cases in Hidalgo County to 43,546 and the total number of deaths to 2,063.

Hospitalization rates for COVID-19 patients continued creeping up as well Tuesday, increasing to 221 from 204 the previous day.

Of those 221 patients, 82 are in intensive care units.

The county also announced locations of free COVID-19 testing for the week, which will be held Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at various locations.