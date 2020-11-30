Sheriff’s office makes another arrest in Edcouch eight-liner case

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has made another arrest stemming from an investigation into an Edcouch eight-liner where authorities seized 75 eight-liner machines in October.

Deputies arrested 19-year-old San Juan resident Pilar Moreno on Nov. 25 after her mother, who was arrested in October, implicated her as an employee at the establishment, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The sheriff’s office began investigating the eight-liner establishment at 22386 Farm to Market 493 in Edcouch in September, according to the affidavit.

Deputies executed a search warrant there on Oct. 16 and seized an unknown amount of cash in addition to the eight-liner machines.

Authorities also charged 48-year-old Edinburg resident Margarito Rios Garza, 41-year-old Jorge Alejandro Reyes, 21-year-old Edinburg resident Abril Lira and 40-year-old San Juan resident Lizbeth Yesenia De Leon, who is Moreno’s mother, according to the affidavit.

All of the suspects are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, possession of a gambling device, gambling promotion and keeping a gambling place.