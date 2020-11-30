SportsHigh SchoolMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: Sharyland High defeats Mission Veterans 40-25 in a District 16-5A DII showdown Joel Martinez - November 30, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Sharyland High’s Alan Gonzalez (1) carries the ball passes the Mission Veterans defensive line in a District 16-5A DII West Zone game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Sharyland High’ Luis Gonzalez (4) carries the ball against Mission Veterans in a District 16-5A DII West Zone game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Sharyland High quarterback Benjamin Valdivia (13) carries the ball against Mission Veterans in a District 16-5A DII West Zone game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Sharyland High’s Alan Guerrero (34) carries the ball against Mission Veterans in a District 16-5A DII West Zone game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Sharyland High’s Ricky Vasquez (11) strong arms Mission Veterans defender Erik Arredondo (10) as he carries the ball in a District 16-5A DII West Zone game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Sharyland High wide receiver A.J, Madrigal (6) competes a long reception guarded by Mission Veterans defender Felipe Olvera (5) in a District 16-5A DII West Zone game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Sharyland High wide receiver A.J. Madrigal (6) reacts in the endzone after completing a touchdown against Mission Veterans in a District 16-5A DII West Zone game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Sharyland High quarterback Benjamin Valdivia (13) attempts a pass with pressure from Mission Veterans defender Adrian Garcia (53) in a District 16-5A DII West Zone game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Sharyland High quarterback Benjamin Valdivia (13) attempts a pass against Mission Veterans in a District 16-5A DII West Zone game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Sharyland High defender Javier Trvino (44) brings down Mission Veterans quarterback Ricky Reyna (7) which resulted in a fumble and recovery by Sharyland High in a District 16-5A DII West Zone game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Rattlers Strike: Sharyland High tops Mission Veterans in 16-5A DII showdown Mission High cruises past PSJA North Photo Gallery: Mission routs PSJA North 41-7 Photo Gallery: Weslaco High defeats Los Fresnos 24-18 to enter a playoff run Second-half comeback pushes Weslaco past Los Fresnos, into 6A playoffs in The Monitor’s GOTW