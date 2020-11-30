Sharyland High’s Alan Gonzalez (1) carries the ball passes the Mission Veterans defensive line in a District 16-5A DII West Zone game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Sharyland High’ Luis Gonzalez (4) carries the ball against Mission Veterans in a District 16-5A DII West Zone game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Sharyland High quarterback Benjamin Valdivia (13) carries the ball against Mission Veterans in a District 16-5A DII West Zone game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Sharyland High’s Alan Guerrero (34) carries the ball against Mission Veterans in a District 16-5A DII West Zone game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Sharyland High’s Ricky Vasquez (11) strong arms Mission Veterans defender Erik Arredondo (10) as he carries the ball in a District 16-5A DII West Zone game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Sharyland High wide receiver A.J, Madrigal (6) competes a long reception guarded by Mission Veterans defender Felipe Olvera (5) in a District 16-5A DII West Zone game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Sharyland High wide receiver A.J. Madrigal (6) reacts in the endzone after completing a touchdown against Mission Veterans in a District 16-5A DII West Zone game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Sharyland High quarterback Benjamin Valdivia (13) attempts a pass with pressure from Mission Veterans defender Adrian Garcia (53) in a District 16-5A DII West Zone game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Sharyland High quarterback Benjamin Valdivia (13) attempts a pass against Mission Veterans in a District 16-5A DII West Zone game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)
Sharyland High defender Javier Trvino (44) brings down Mission Veterans quarterback Ricky Reyna (7) which resulted in a fumble and recovery by Sharyland High in a District 16-5A DII West Zone game at Richard Thompson Stadium on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Mission. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com)

