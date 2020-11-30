Palmview man charged with attempted murder over holiday disturbance

Palmview police arrested a 21-year-old man on Thanksgiving and charged him with attempted murder over disturbing domestic abuse allegations.

Carlos Alejandro Gutierrez, of Palmview, was released the next day on a $50,000 bond.

Police there say they responded to the 1500 block of Third Lane at around 3 p.m. after a woman reported that she and Gutierrez, her common-law husband, were fighting because she was jealous about him looking at other women while they were at the store.

She told authorities that they were at their residence in a bedroom, with a child present, when Gutierrez became aggressive and hit her with a chair before grabbing her by the neck and strangling her, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police say Gutierrez then tried to apologize and asked her not to leave, but the woman said she was going to leave.

That’s when police say Gutierrez then grabbed his black handgun and pointed at her head.

He’s also accused of telling her to open her mouth and pointing the gun at the woman’s mouth from a distance.