Hidalgo Co. reports zero COVID deaths, 176 new cases

Hidalgo County reported no new COVID-19 related deaths and an additional 176 cases of the virus on Monday morning.

The new cases raise the county’s total to 43,020 as the death toll remains at 2,050.

There are currently 204 people in county hospitals with the virus, of which 76 are in intensive care units.

The county also reported 452 people were released from isolation Monday, raising that total to 38,922. There are 2,048 net active cases as of Monday morning.

Hidalgo County has administered a total of 247,974 COVID-19 tests, and 204,339 of those tests have been negative.

Starr County reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

There are currently 294 active cases of the virus there, and 3,887 people have recovered.

The death toll in the county is 190.