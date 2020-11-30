Edinburg man dies in crash on Thanksgiving

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a 28-year-old Edinburg man died on Thanksgiving after being hit by a vehicle.

The auto-pedestrian fatality occurred at about 6:08 p.m. on FM 1423 and Wisconsin Drive, causing the death of Pedro Isias Mares Flores.

“Preliminary investigation revealed a black GMC SUV was traveling south on FM 1423 approaching the intersection of Wisconsin Drive. A male pedestrian proceeded to walk west onto the main portion of FM 1423 in an attempt to cross the roadway,” a news release states.

DPS says the man failed to yield the right of way to the GMC SUV and was hit.

The crash remains under investigation.