BY FRANCISCO GUAJARDO

Lupe Hernández loved a good story. When he came into the world on Dec. 12, 1953, the day that honors the apparition of the Virgen de Guadalupe, he became the subject of a good story. Lupe’s sister Dalia, who bore close witness to his life, tells the story of how Lupe got his name.

He was born in a hospital in Corsicana, Texas, with an attending nurse who was good at delivering babies, but bad with Spanish names. Lupe’s mother Regina attempted to name him Guadalupe, but to the nurse the polysyllabic name proved challenging to spell, so she submitted the easier-to-spell “Lupe” to the records division of the hospital. Officially, baby Guadalupe then became Lupe.

Throughout his life, Lupe was the subject of good stories, many generated through his coffee-drinking activities. He loved a cup of coffee and turned coffee drinking into a social act, where he routinely checked in on friends and family. His coffee-drinking buddies dotted the Mid-Valley landscape, and he kept up with them as he hopped from one place to another, in search of coffee and good plática.

Lupe attended Pan American University, now the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, after graduating from Mercedes High School. That act alone changed the fate of the family. Dalia tells of the impact.

“When Lupe went to college, all of us then followed,” she said. “We thought, ‘That’s what we have to do, because that’s what Lupe did.’”

Lupe did more than set the example. When Dalia was a senior at Mercedes High School, she had a research paper due, but didn’t have access to sources.

“Lupe told me, come to Pan Am with me tomorrow,” Dalia recalled. “I’ll take you to the library so you can do your research paper.”

That was an important day for Dalia. As she walked on the college campus and conducted her research at the library, she felt like she belonged.

“Lupe also helped me finish my admissions application and even guided me through my financial aid,” she said. “He helped me believe I could be there.”

After college, Lupe settled into a long and productive career in teaching. He made many friends through the years.

“Through his teaching and his coffee drinking, Lupe got to know so many people. Everybody knew Lupe,” said Dalia.

Lupe had a big impact on people.

“Mi suegro is the greatest person I ever met,” said Lupe’s daughter-in-law Cristina, who bore close witness to him during the past decade. Though Cristina shares many positive stories, she also tells the heartbreaking story of Lupe’s fatal encounter with COVID-19.

“Within a matter of days, he got sick and on Aug. 11, he went to see the doctor,” Cristina said. “Sadly, he had to wait in his car, until someone from the doctor’s office came out to call him. My suegro died in his car, waiting to see the doctor.”

Lupe’s niece, Stephanie Salinas, loved her tío Lupe. A conscientious Día de los Muertos altar-builder, Stephanie has spent more than a decade building altares for family members.

“I want to honor the lives of my family through these altares ,” Stephanie said.

Last year, she built an altar to honor her grandmother Regina.

“2019 was very emotional for me,” she said. “But it was important for us to respect my grandmother, who always helped me build altares to honor others.”

“2020 is for my tío Lupe. This altar is to honor his life,” Stephanie said.

Que en paz descanse Lupe Hernández. Rest in peace.

Francisco Guajardo, chief executive officer for the Museum of South Texas History at 200 N. Closner Blvd. in Edinburg, authored this story as part of an ongoing series entitled Bearing Witness. The museum’s effort aims to document some of the Rio Grande Valley lives lost to COVID-19. For more information about the museum, visit MOSTHistory.org.