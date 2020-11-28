By LETTY FERNANDEZ

UTRGV is one of just 50 institutions from around the world to receive a 2020 Google exploreCSR grant, awarded to help grow interest in computing careers.

Google awards funds to faculty to host workshops that encourage undergraduate students to pursue graduate studies and research careers in computing.

Dr. Beiyu Lin, assistant professor in the UTRGV Department of Computer Science, submitted the successful application and was awarded $18,000 for the project.

“At UTRGV, I hope to engage several student groups, including Hispanic students, low-income, first-generation and female students, in these workshops,” Lin said. “I am excited about it. I hope to share my experiences and inspire our students to earn a graduate degree in computing research.”

Lin’s workshops will be research-focused and help students to:

>> Learn all aspects of computing research from faculty from universities including Cornell, Purdue, Pittsburgh, Michigan State, Santa Clara and DePaul.

>> Grow the students’ confidence to pursue graduate studies by doing experiential projects and laboratory demonstrations together with the faculty during the workshop.

>> Develop their practical skills both in research and behavior by participating in mentor-mentee sessions with the faculty.

>> Achieve a sense of belonging by involving students in research and having them present their research at conferences.

Thirty students pursuing computer science at UTRGV will be recruited for the workshops, which will take place in August 2021. Plans are to have an in-person workshop, but that could change depending on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Google has given exploreCSR awards since 2018. For information and to see a list of the 2020 recipients, visit https://research.google/outreach/explore-csr/

Computer Science at UTRGV studies computer systems, including hardware and software. The UTRGV Department of Computer Science is part of the College of Engineering and Computer Science, with courses available at both the Brownsville and Edinburg campuses. For more information, visit https://www.utrgv.edu/csci/.