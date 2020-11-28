BY MATT WILSON AND MICHAEL RODRIGUEZ | STAFF WRITERS

Whether in spirit or by decree, there’s no denying that the South Texas community of doctors, nurses and other medical health professionals who endured great hardships to care for the region’s COVID-19 patients are the 2020 Rio Grande Valley Citizens of the Year.

Now the Valley’s daily newspapers are going to make it official.

In a break from tradition, AIM Media Texas newspapers The Monitor, The Brownsville Herald and Valley Morning Star will not hold a nomination process — as previously considered in years past — to bestow the honor outright on the Valley’s front line workers.

As such, the newspapers are planning in coordination with local officials to pay special tribute on Dec. 20 to all the local physicians and nurses throughout the region who came to residents’ aid amid the pandemic.

With the year marked by the novel coronavirus infecting tens of thousands in the region, leading to the deaths of more than 3,000 and counting in the Valley, the publisher and editors of the Valley’s newspapers acknowledge the sacrifice made by the South Texas medical community in caring for these individuals.

Perhaps there was no greater example than during the traumatic summer of 2020, which saw local hospitals at capacity and morgue trucks required to store the dead.

Newspaper publisher Stephan Wingert said that when taking this alone into consideration, naming the physicians and nurses and staff who attended to the inflicted the Citizens of the Year was a no-brainer.

“There is no one individual we can bestow such an honor to this year considering the collective efforts of what we feel is an incredible generation of front line workers in the medical field, who risked and in some cases lost their lives to care for those inflicted with this terrible disease,” Wingert said. “This is why we decided to abandon a traditional nomination process for our annual designation and decided that our front line workers are the Valley’s Citizens of the Year. Period.”

The Monitor, Herald and Star are asking for residents’ testimonies about what healthcare professionals have meant to them during the pandemic. You can email citizen@themonitor.com by Wednesday, Dec. 16, to provide these messages of support.

On Dec. 20, the newspapers will publish on their respective social media pages, including Facebook and Instagram, these testimonies in tribute to the medical community.

Past honorees included Valley officials who forged a regional Metropolitan Planning Organization, humanitarians and advocates such as Bill Reagan of Harlingen, Sister Norma Pimentel of the Catholic Charities Respite Center in McAllen and Esmeralda Leal of the Capable Kids Foundation.

Business leader Robert Vackar of the Bert Ogden Auto Group, who donated millions of dollars to the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley business school, has also been honored.

WHY WE HONOR THEM

Those who make up the front line workers — medical personnel in both COVID-19 units and out, in ICUs and in ambulances — chose to give greatly and work hard to sacrifice, serve and strive toward building a stronger community and helping their fellows.

This year’s Citizens of the Year did not choose to be exceptional; they had to be.

The Valley’s doctors and nurses — this year’s nominee for the honor — have proven their exceptionalism every day for about nine months.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in the Valley in March, those doctors and nurses have undergone almost unimaginable personal and professional hardships.

We have heard and read of thousands of our neighbors becoming infected, being hospitalized and dying; they have watched thousands of our neighbors be infected, gasp for air in hospital beds and die in alien hospital wards lacking any semblance of humanity save the tears that accompany a patient expiring or the sigh of relief when one is taken off a ventilator.

At the beginning of the pandemic, those doctors and nurses coped with supply shortages that inspired employees at one local hospital to craft their own masks.

They actively put themselves in harm’s way. Many of them got sick. Some of them died.

At the height of the pandemic over the summer, when the Valley seemed to be about the sickest place in the nation, our doctors and nurses found themselves on television screens and newspapers across America.

New patients came through the door faster than hospital beds could be set up to accommodate them.

They were treated, waiting, in hallways and ambulances, with the bodies of patients that couldn’t be saved piling up so fast they had to be stacked up in refrigerated trucks.

The Valley is no longer the coronavirus capital of America and the television crews have gone away, but those doctors and nurses toil on in hospital wards, treating hundreds of sick COVID-19 patients daily.

Mental health professionals fully expect these individuals to suffer from PTSD because of their service on the medical frontlines. They have endured almost an entire year’s worth of punishment and privation, a burden that they did not choose to bear, but one that they shouldered when it was thrust upon them.

The Citizen of the Year usually honors an individual who has worked exceptionally hard for their community over a lifetime.

The Valley’s doctors and nurses have packed a lifetime’s worth of work into eight months. And we’re grateful that they did.

mwilson@themonitor.com | mrodriguez@themonitor.com

Did a local healthcare professional help you during the COVID-19 crisis? Honor them by sending your thoughts and tributes to citizen@themonitor.com to share them with our readers.