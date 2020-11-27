Two more die from COVID-19 in Hidalgo Co.

Two more Hidalgo County residents died due to COVID-19, according to a news release issued by the county, which also reported an additional 612 confirmed cases of the disease.

The deaths of a Mercedes man and a Mission woman, both over 70 years old, bring the county’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths to 2,050.

The additional number of cases raises the case total to 42,844, of which 2,324 are active.

County officials also reported 192 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, and 77 of them were being treated in an intensive care unit. Both figures were up by one from the county’s previous report on Wednesday.