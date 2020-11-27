Starr County reopening COVID-19 testing site as demand rises

As COVID-19 cases continue to mount, there has been an increased demand for COVID-19 tests, leading Starr County officials to reopen their drive-thru testing site.

The site was shut down in October due to the low number of people seeking tests there. But in a sign of the times, COVID-19 testing has ramped up again, according to Starr County Judge Eloy Vera.

“When it was decided to close it, we were getting an average of approximately six to seven people being tested every day,” Vera said during a news conference with county officials last week. “However now, it’s up to, just at one test site, between 60 and 80 a day so we feel that it’s warranted that we open up ours.”

The need for more testing options comes as the positive cases of the coronavirus disease continue to climb.

On Wednesday, Dr. Antonio Falcon, the county’s health authority, reported 195 additional cases within one week, from Nov. 17 through Nov. 24.

“Recently and for several weeks prior, the Starr County average had been about 45 cases weekly,” Falcon wrote. “The number of positives has exploded by over 400%.”

Vera recommended the use of the county’s testing site but reminded that people needed a doctor’s referral to get tested.

Three doctors in the county have volunteered to provide free those referrals for free.

Those physicians include Falcon through his clinic, Family Health Center in Rio Grande City, Dr. Raymond Mussett, a family practice physician based in Roma, and Dr. Jose Vazquez, an internal medicine doctor based in Rio Grande City.

“However, if there’s someone who does not have a referral, they do not have a primary doctor and they’re indigent — they don’t have insurance or any way of paying for it — they can go to our facility at the fair grounds and the county will pick up the tab for their service,” Vera said.

The site is scheduled to open on Monday and will be set up at Starr County Fair Grounds located at 1323 E. San Benito St. in Rio Grande City.

It will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.