SportsHigh SchoolMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: Weslaco High defeats Los Fresnos 24-18 to enter a playoff run Joel Martinez - November 27, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt Los Fresnos’ Hector Muniz (4) carries the ball during a kick off return to the middle of the field in a 32-6A zone play-in game against Weslaco High in the first half at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Weslaco High quarterback Rodney Garza (6) carries the ball against Los Fresnos defender Alan Torres (8) in a 32-6A zone play-in game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Weslaco High running back Jesse Hernandez (21) walks into the endzone untouched after long run against Los Fresnos in a 32-6A zone play-in game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Weslaco High defender Alexis Munoz (94) celebrates after recovering a Los Fresnos fumble in a 32-6A zone play-in game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Weslaco High quarterback Rodney Garza (6) attempts to get passed Los Fresnos defender Daniel Cadengo (25) as he carries the ball in a 32-6A zone play-in game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Weslaco High running back Jesse Hernandez (21) attempts to move passed Los Fresnos defender Vicente Rocio (72) as he carries the ball in a 32-6A zone play-in game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Weslaco High defender Jacob Dena (10) attempts to stop the run of Los Fresnos running back Miles McWhorter (11) in a 32-6A zone play-in game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Weslaco High running back Jesse Hernandez (21) leaps over Los Fresnos defender Vicente Rocio (72) as he carries the ball in a 32-6A zone play-in game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Weslaco High quarterback Rodney Garza (6) celebrates in the endzone after running in for the touchdown against Los Fresnos in a 32-6A zone play-in game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) Weslaco High running back Jesse Hernandez (21) fights off Los Fresnos defender Hector Muniz (4) as he carries the ball in a 32-6A zone play-in game at Bobby Lackey Stadium on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Weslaco. (Joel Martinez | jmartinez@themonitor.com) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Second-half comeback pushes Weslaco past Los Fresnos, into 6A playoffs in The Monitor’s GOTW RGV Boys Hoops Notebook: La Joya off to hot start Snakeskin Shootout: DBacks top Rattlers in 16-5A DII duel State XC Championships: Weslaco’s Ebarb, Mission’s Aguirre, Hanna’s Abrego highlight Day 2 action Photo Gallery: Weslaco East dominant in a win over Brownsville Veterans 49-0