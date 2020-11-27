All Photos Copyrighted
Mission’s receiver Jose Cortez (1) and PSJA North defender Oscar Garcia (33) battle for position on a pass intended for Cortez in the first half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Hall of Fame Stadium on Friday, Nov. 27,2020 in Mission. Cortez caught the ball and scored on a 40 yard scamper. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Mission’s Jose Cortez (1) snags a catch past PSJA North defender Oscar Garcia (33) during the first half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Hall of Fame Stadium on Friday, Nov. 27,2020 in Mission. Cortez caught the ball and scored on a 40 yard scamper. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Mission's Andrew Maldonado (22) battles PSJA North defender Donovan Herrera (11) during the first half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Hall of Fame Stadium on Friday, Nov. 27,2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
PSJA North’s Ale Aparicio (3) is sacked by Mission defenders Justin Soto (5) and Ezekiel Cuadros (4) during the first half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Hall of Fame Stadium on Friday, Nov. 27,2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
PSJA North's Thomas Bruce (12) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown in front of Mission's defender Julio Reyes (33) during the first half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Hall of Fame Stadium on Friday, Nov. 27,2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
PSJA North's Ale Aparicio (3) escapes the pocket as Mission's Dante Lopez (43) applies pressure during the first half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Hall of Fame Stadium on Friday, Nov. 27,2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
PSJA North’s Leeroy Palacios (24) takes down Mission’s Justin Duran (12) after a a pass and a short gain during the first half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Hall of Fame Stadium on Friday, Nov. 27,2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Mission's Tajh Jones (7) is taken out of bounds by PSJA North defender Donovan Herrera (11) during the first half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Hall of Fame Stadium on Friday, Nov. 27,2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com
Mission’s head coach Koy Detmer (far right) checks on his injured player Luis Briseño at Tom Landry Hall of Fame Stadium on Friday, Nov. 27,2020 in Mission. Briseño was injured during an interception. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com

