Flash Briefing-SportsSportsHigh SchoolLocalMultimediaPhotos Photo Gallery: Mission routs PSJA North 41-7 Delcia Lopez - November 27, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp ReddIt All Photos CopyrightedMission’s receiver Jose Cortez (1) and PSJA North defender Oscar Garcia (33) battle for position on a pass intended for Cortez in the first half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Hall of Fame Stadium on Friday, Nov. 27,2020 in Mission. Cortez caught the ball and scored on a 40 yard scamper. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com All Photos CopyrightedMission’s Jose Cortez (1) snags a catch past PSJA North defender Oscar Garcia (33) during the first half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Hall of Fame Stadium on Friday, Nov. 27,2020 in Mission. Cortez caught the ball and scored on a 40 yard scamper. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com All Photos CopyrightedMission’s Andrew Maldonado (22) battles PSJA North defender Donovan Herrera (11) during the first half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Hall of Fame Stadium on Friday, Nov. 27,2020 in Mission. Cortez caught the ball and scored on a 40 yard scamper. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com All Photos CopyrightedPSJA North’s Ale Aparicio (3) is sacked by Mission defenders Justin Soto (5) and Ezekiel Cuadros (4) during the first half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Hall of Fame Stadium on Friday, Nov. 27,2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com All Photos CopyrightedPSJA North’s Thomas Bruce (12) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown in front of Mission’s defender Julio Reyes (33) during the first half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Hall of Fame Stadium on Friday, Nov. 27,2020 in Mission. Cortez caught the ball and scored on a 40 yard scamper. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com All Photos CopyrightedPSJA North’s Ale Aparicio (3) escapes the pocket as Mission’s Dante Lopez (43) applies pressure during the first half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Hall of Fame Stadium on Friday, Nov. 27,2020 in Mission. Cortez caught the ball and scored on a 40 yard scamper. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com All Photos CopyrightedPSJA North’s Leeroy Palacios (24) takes down Mission’s Justin Duran (12) after a a pass and a short gain during the first half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Hall of Fame Stadium on Friday, Nov. 27,2020 in Mission. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com All Photos CopyrightedMission’s Tajh Jones (7) is taken out of bounds by PSJA North defender Donovan Herrera (11) during the first half of a high school football game at Tom Landry Hall of Fame Stadium on Friday, Nov. 27,2020 in Mission. Cortez caught the ball and scored on a 40 yard scamper. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com All Photos CopyrightedMission’s head coach Koy Detmer (far right) checks on his injured player Luis Briseño at Tom Landry Hall of Fame Stadium on Friday, Nov. 27,2020 in Mission. Briseño was injured during an interception. Photo by Delcia Lopez/The Monitor | dlopez@themonitor.com RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Photo Gallery: Weslaco High defeats Los Fresnos 24-18 to enter a playoff run Second-half comeback pushes Weslaco past Los Fresnos, into 6A playoffs in The Monitor’s GOTW RGV Boys Hoops Notebook: La Joya off to hot start Snakeskin Shootout: DBacks top Rattlers in 16-5A DII duel Vaqueros return to hardwood but fall to Longhorns in season opener