The city of McAllen on Friday morning revealed which celebrities would be hosting its annual Holiday Parade, as well as more details as to how everything is expected to play out.

Mario Lopez of Access Hollywood, though perhaps best known for playing A.C. Slater in Saved by the Bell, will be serving as host alongside McAllen’s Lorena Abreu, who competed on FOX’s Ultimate Tag.

Lopez previously served as host in 2014 and this year hosted the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“The McAllen Holiday Parade is a McAllen tradition I’m proud to share with the world- as the local host of the 2020 McAllen Holiday Parade,” said Abreu in a news release from the city.

McAllen also plans to honor front line fighters of the COVID-19 pandemic during the parade, and is taking nominations for people who have made a difference.

Those who wish to nominate someone should visit http://www.mcallenholidayparade.com and submit their choice before midnight Monday.

Additionally, the city wishes to remind people of the McAllen Holiday Parade Sweepstakes, which they can enter by texting “SouthPole” to 474747.

The McAllen Holiday Parade, presented by H-E-B, is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at 6 p.m. and can be viewed on Telemundo 40; KVEO NBC 23; UniMas; Azteca Valle 5.2; KAZH-LP McAllen 57.1 (antenna channel only); and on Spectrum Cable MCN 1300.

It will also be streamed to www.mcallen.net/mcnlive; the City of McAllen 3-1-1 mobile app; Valleymorningstar.com; Brownsvilleherald.com; Themonitor.com; Mcallenholidayparade.com; and Valleycentral.com. Viewers can also catch the parade on multiple Facebook pages, including: Telemundo 40; KVEO@kveotv23; CBS 4 News Rio Grande Valley; KRGV 5; Azteca Valley; Entravision Univision 48; Valley Morning Star; Brownsville Herald; The Monitor; McAllen Holiday Parade; City of McAllen; McAllen Convention Center; and McAllen Performing Arts Center.