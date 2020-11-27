Local tech developer creates app to help detect COVID in schools

WESLACO — About 15 employees tinker away in Roy Tijerina’s converted man cave here, coding and manufacturing and packing equipment for delivery in an effort the Medicare industry businessman turned tech entrepreneur sees as instrumental in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Tijerina and the crew of The Texas Guardians, an app development team that focused on school shooter and safety alert systems before the pandemic, have turned their focus on what they believe to be the new biggest threat to students in Texas schools: the coronavirus.

The idea is fairly simple: instead of having a nurse with a thermometer and a notepad wait at the entrance of campuses and school buses, you install one of his thermometers and have students download The Texas Guardians app.

If a student or staff member is running a fever, campus authorities and the student’s parents are notified via cellphone and, ideally, the person running a fever is turned around before they have an opportunity to set foot inside a bus or a building.

Tijerina isn’t trying to reinvent the thermometer; he’s just trying to get the thermometer’s results broadcast more quickly.

“It’s going to be very hard to streamline the flow of 2,000 kids coming in before the bell rings and check their temperatures, or clients coming in or people coming into a church and stuff without someone physically writing down everybody’s names and temperatures,” he said.

According to Tijerina, the system also reduces the chance of human error in taking a temperature and helps keep employees from getting exposed.

“While you’re waiting for a person to show up, that person may have already coughed or there’s someone behind in line to get scanned, and you could expose more stuff,” he said.

Tijerina hopes to get his app and his devices into convenience stores and businesses, but the focus so far has been on schools. He says the system costs between $1,500 and $1,800 and so far three Rio Grande Valley districts have opted to use it on their campuses: South Texas ISD, Vanguard Academy and Hidalgo ISD.

The system has already proven itself on one campus, Tijerina says.

“There’s a school, I can’t tell you which one,” he said. “There was about 13 high temperature people, and out of those 13, seven of them were confirmed with the virus — which means that we stopped someone with that virus coming into a campus.”

Hidalgo ISD Superintendent Xavier Salinas says his district previously partnered with The Texas Guardians and used its active shooter app free for two years.

The Hidalgo school district was in the process of installing temperature scanning equipment from The Texas Guardians on Thursday in preparation for when the district expects to open the option to attend class on campus to all students on Dec. 15, Salinas said.

“I think it’s going to be a good thing for us,” he said. “I think it’s going to speed up the process of allowing kids in school, and even if COVID goes away we’re still going to use them as a preventative tool.”

Salinas said the system was selected by principals at the district, largely because of the speed at which they hope it can transmit temperature readings.

“They like the fact that that device will send a message to the principal, the nurse, the homeroom teacher and the parents, letting them know that the child failed a temperature check,” he said. “And if kids fail a temperature check, they go to an isolation room or they don’t even get inside the building.”

That’s exactly the sort of result Tijerina is looking for.

“If we can create these barriers, it might help,” he said.